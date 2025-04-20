Derek Adams: Morecambe squad 'tried their best' in defeat at Bromley
Michael Cheek’s second-half penalty proved decisive as the Shrimps suffered their 15th 1-0 defeat of the season, leaving them four points adrift at the foot of League Two.
Having travelled with nine players unavailable because of injury or illness, Morecambe also ended the game at Hayes Lane with 10 men following a red card for David Tutonda.
That defeat, coupled with results elsewhere, left Adams’ squad eight points from safety with only three matches remaining in the season.
They now have to win all three of those games and hope that would be enough for them to overhaul Carlisle United and Tranmere Rovers in the fight for survival.
Speaking after Friday’s loss, Adams said: “Over the afternoon I thought we competed well.
“We couldn’t ask for any more from the players, they are working ever so hard.
“We gave away a penalty and had a sending off and lost the game.
“We were nine players down but those that were here tried their best.
“We had some good moments in the first half, where we should have done better, while Harry Burgoyne made some good saves at the other end.
“The penalty we gave away was needless and David was sent off after two bookings – and we were up against it after that as it allowed Bromley to have the upper hand.”