Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Morecambe boss Derek Adams said he couldn’t fault his players’ efforts after they took a step closer to relegation from the EFL with Good Friday’s 1-0 defeat at Bromley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Cheek’s second-half penalty proved decisive as the Shrimps suffered their 15th 1-0 defeat of the season, leaving them four points adrift at the foot of League Two.

Having travelled with nine players unavailable because of injury or illness, Morecambe also ended the game at Hayes Lane with 10 men following a red card for David Tutonda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That defeat, coupled with results elsewhere, left Adams’ squad eight points from safety with only three matches remaining in the season.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

They now have to win all three of those games and hope that would be enough for them to overhaul Carlisle United and Tranmere Rovers in the fight for survival.

Speaking after Friday’s loss, Adams said: “Over the afternoon I thought we competed well.

“We couldn’t ask for any more from the players, they are working ever so hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We gave away a penalty and had a sending off and lost the game.

“We were nine players down but those that were here tried their best.

“We had some good moments in the first half, where we should have done better, while Harry Burgoyne made some good saves at the other end.

“The penalty we gave away was needless and David was sent off after two bookings – and we were up against it after that as it allowed Bromley to have the upper hand.”