Figures show Morecambe's reduced spend on agent fees
The FA has published the total payments made to agents by clubs in the Premier League, EFL, National League System, Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship.
In total, the net payment to agents from the men’s game totalled £483,615,068, while the women’s clubs handed over £2,455,391.
Of those numbers, League Two clubs spent £2,740,669, of which Morecambe were responsible for £45,099.
That covered a total of 20 deals: 14 permanent signings, loan moves for Andy Dallas and Ged Garner, ‘updated contracts’ for Charlie Brown, Gwion Edwards and Stuart Moore, as well as Derek Adams’ return as manager.
Morecambe’s spend represents a drop on the same period 12 months earlier, when they paid £49,017 in fees.
The lowest League Two payers were Bromley (£27,520), followed by Accrington Stanley (£28,366).
Crewe Alexandra (£39,569), Newport County AFC (£42,954) and Swindon Town (£43,953) were the other clubs to have spent less than the Shrimps.
At the other end of the scale, Fleetwood Town topped the list of spenders after paying out £284,407.
Port Vale (£262,177) and Gillingham (£235,529) also passed the £200k mark, while Carlisle United (£192,888) and Bradford City (£178,548) completed the top five.
Publishing the figures, the FA said: “Payments included in these figures may have been made in relation to transactions that were entered into before the first date of this reporting period.
“As a result, the total payment figure per club will not necessarily relate directly to those transactions listed involving a Football Agent registered in England for the same period.”