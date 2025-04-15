Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Only five League Two clubs spent less than Morecambe in terms of agent fees between February 2024 and 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The FA has published the total payments made to agents by clubs in the Premier League, EFL, National League System, Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship.

In total, the net payment to agents from the men’s game totalled £483,615,068, while the women’s clubs handed over £2,455,391.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of those numbers, League Two clubs spent £2,740,669, of which Morecambe were responsible for £45,099.

Figures have been published which show Morecambe's spend on agents from February 2024 to 2025 Picture: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

That covered a total of 20 deals: 14 permanent signings, loan moves for Andy Dallas and Ged Garner, ‘updated contracts’ for Charlie Brown, Gwion Edwards and Stuart Moore, as well as Derek Adams’ return as manager.

Morecambe’s spend represents a drop on the same period 12 months earlier, when they paid £49,017 in fees.

The lowest League Two payers were Bromley (£27,520), followed by Accrington Stanley (£28,366).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crewe Alexandra (£39,569), Newport County AFC (£42,954) and Swindon Town (£43,953) were the other clubs to have spent less than the Shrimps.

At the other end of the scale, Fleetwood Town topped the list of spenders after paying out £284,407.

Port Vale (£262,177) and Gillingham (£235,529) also passed the £200k mark, while Carlisle United (£192,888) and Bradford City (£178,548) completed the top five.

Publishing the figures, the FA said: “Payments included in these figures may have been made in relation to transactions that were entered into before the first date of this reporting period.

“As a result, the total payment figure per club will not necessarily relate directly to those transactions listed involving a Football Agent registered in England for the same period.”