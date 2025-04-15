Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe boss Derek Adams says his players need a huge Easter if they are to have any chance of avoiding relegation into the National League after 18 years in the EFL.

The Shrimps’ dismal defeat to Carlisle United at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Saturday left them seven points from safety in League Two with four games remaining.

Those start with the Easter double-header against Bromley on Friday and Salford City next Monday.

With time running out for the Shrimps, who are staring squarely in the face at a second relegation in three seasons, at least one win from those two games is a must if they are to have any chance of staying up.

Morecambe went back to the bottom of League Two last weekend after losing against Carlisle United Picture: Morecambe FC

Relegation, however, could be confirmed on Friday if Morecambe lose at Bromley while Accrington Stanley and Tranmere Rovers defeat Salford and Doncaster Rovers respectively.

Adams said: “We have been talking about getting results but we can’t just keep talking about it, we have to do it.

“We are trying ever so hard and we have a lot to do but we have to keep going.

“We find ourselves adrift of the teams above us and we have to do better.

“We need to win games and that is easier said than done. You want to try and create momentum and pressure, but sometimes it has got to come from within – and we weren’t able to do that on Saturday and we must look to do it this week.

“We do have belief because we have matched most teams in the league all season and we need that belief in the next week or so.

“We have succeeded along the way this year because we have been able to compete and the players have shown great togetherness in abundance.

“We have shown we can win games against top teams like Wimbledon and Swindon, and we will need that belief going into the next few weeks.

“Our focus is on winning our remaining games and seeing where that takes us.

“We understand we have a lot to do because others are in a better position than us and we still have to win three games to have any opportunity of staying up.”