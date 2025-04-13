Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe’s hopes of EFL survival took a huge dent as they lost to Carlisle United on a miserable afternoon at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

The Shrimps produced one of their worst performances of the season on a day when they needed to shine.

Instead, goals from Georgie Kelly and Terell Thomas gave Carlisle back-to-back wins for the first time since March 2023.

That left Morecambe at the bottom of League Two, seven points from safety with just four games remaining.

It took 24 minutes for either side to forge a chance as Kadeem Harris broke down the left and crossed for Matthew Dennis, who volleyed wide.

The visitors took the lead four minutes later as they punished some woeful defending.

Jack Ellis had all the time in the world to deliver a cross that found the unmarked Kelly, eight yards out, and he headed past Harry Burgoyne.

The Shrimps struggled to provide a response but had a golden chance to level in first-half injury time.

Tom White produced the perfect cross for Hallam Hope, who was unmarked six yards out but somehow failed to hit the target.

Hope was one of four players to be taken off at the break as Morecambe boss Derek Adams looked to shake things up.

They almost produced a swift reply when Max Taylor headed a corner into the path of Yann Songo’o, who volleyed over from close range.

Morecambe paid for those misses on the hour as Thomas got on the end of another Ellis cross and, after a great first touch, stroked the ball past Burgoyne.

Thomas then proved to be Carlisle’s hero at the other end as he produced a vital block to stop a White volley from looping into the top corner.

Callum Jones did test keeper Gabriel Breeze with a sweetly-struck effort from 25 yards, but a flying save kept his clean sheet on a day Morecambe fans will want to forget.

Morecambe: Burgoyne, A Lewis, Stott, Williams (Taylor 45), Tutonda (P Lewis 45), White (Dackers 71), Songo’o, Jones, Hope (Tollitt 45), Angol, Dallas (Fairclough 45). Subs not used: Schofield, Slew.

Carlisle United: Breeze, Harper, Thomas, Hayden, Kelly, Ellis, Dennis (Hugill 79), Wearne (Bevan 89), Harris, Whelan (Guy 89), Fusire (Vela 76). Subs not used: Lewis, Lavelle, McArthur.

Referee: Ben Toner.

Attendance: 4.901