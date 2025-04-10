Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe boss Derek Adams says three points are vital as League Two’s bottom four get set to meet each other on Saturday.

It’s a battle of the bottom two at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium, where the Shrimps host Carlisle United with both teams in desperate need of three points.

Morecambe are six from safety and Carlisle eight with five games left, on a day when third-bottom Accrington Stanley host Tranmere Rovers in 21st position.

The teams go into the game on the back of contrasting results last weekend, Adams’ players losing 3-1 at Grimsby Town and their visitors coming from 2-0 down to beat Newport County AFC 3-2.

Morecambe host Carlisle United on Saturday in a battle of League Two's bottom two Picture: Morecambe FC

“The thing about it is we need to win,” Adams said.

“It doesn’t matter what happens in the Accrington-Tranmere game, we can’t do anything about that.

“All we can do is win our game and, if we win our game, we’ll close the gap on at least one of the teams above us.

“Both teams need to win and I’m sure it will be exciting, with both teams getting the ball into the final third quickly to create chances.”

Three of Morecambe’s last five matches are at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium, something Adams feels is an advantage given their turnaround in form there.

All six of the Shrimps’ league victories in 2025 have come on home soil, a run which includes 10 points from the last 12.

It is a marked contrast to the first half of the season, when they failed to win a league game at home.

Adams added: “Home results will be important to us because we’ve done well since the turn of the year.

“At the start of the season, we did better away from home so, ideally, you’d like to combine the two.”

The Shrimps are waiting on the fitness of Ged Garner, who was a pre-match withdrawal at Grimsby with a knee injury.

Asked about the striker’s possible availability, Adams said: “Ged’s got an issue with his knee and is very doubtful for the weekend.

“It’s a massive blow. He’s picked up an issue on the outside of his knee, he’s had a scan and an injection so we’ll see how he reacts to that.”