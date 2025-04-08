Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Morecambe manager Derek Adams isn’t putting any added emphasis on a potentially pivotal weekend in the fight to avoid relegation from League Two.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bottom four all play each other on Saturday, with the most significant match coming at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

That sees the battle of the bottom two as Morecambe’s players look to record a league double over Carlisle United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlisle, who are bottom with 34 points, closed to within two points of Adams’ players as they defeated Newport County AFC, while the Shrimps lost at Grimsby Town.

Derek Adams and his Morecambe players have five games left in the season Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Accrington Stanley, who are six points clear of Morecambe following their loss at Bromley, host a Tranmere Rovers team which leapfrogged them with victory against Chesterfield.

Speaking after Morecambe’s defeat at Grimsby, Adams said: “We’ve done really well to get ourselves into the situation where we’re now six points behind Accrington, who are just above us in the table.

“They are all big (matches), it doesn’t matter what game you’re going into – everyone’s got something to play for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are trying our best. Today, second half, I did think Grimsby were better.”

Morecambe’s 3-1 defeat at Blundell Park had seen them fall behind before getting back on terms through Andy Dallas.

The Barnsley loanee ended an 11-game scoreless run with the Shrimps’ equaliser, having been initially named on the bench.

However, a pre-match injury to Ged Garner gave the 25-year-old his opportunity up front alongside Lee Angol and Hallam Hope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ged Garner’s had a knee injury that’s caused him an issue, so he had to pull out,” Adams confirmed.

“He (Dallas) can finish, there’s no doubt about that, and it was a terrific finish.

“We’ve just been on the wrong side of a defeat and we just have to get ready for Carlisle next week.”

Morecambe’s Boxing Day win at Carlisle was their last point on the road, having lost their last 10 away matches in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having taken 10 points from the last 12 at home, Adams is hopeful that can be the foundation of a survival campaign with five matches left to play.

He said: “I think that the players are doing their best and we’ve shown that over the last few games.

“We’ve got three games at home, two away, and we know what we’ve still got to do.”