Derek Adams said his Morecambe players produced a ‘slack’ performance as they slumped to the bottom of League Two with a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Carlisle United.

The Shrimps produced a shocking display on Saturday against a side also fighting for EFL survival as two huge misses proved costly.

Goals in each half from Georgie Kelly and Terell Thomas gave Carlisle victory at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium and left Morecambe seven points from safety with four games remaining.

Adams, who showed his displeasure by making four half-time substitutions, said: “It was a game of very few opportunities and we probably had the best of them through Hallam Hope and Yann Songo’o.

Hallam Hope missed an opportunity to equalise for the Shrimps Picture: Morecambe FC

“Carlisle scored the all-important goals that came from long balls into the area that we didn’t deal with.

“Overall though, some of our play was slack and we didn’t do well enough in certain areas of the pitch and that is why we went down to a defeat.

“We made four changes at half-time because we had to try and change things and introduce some width and try and alter the flow of the game – but it didn’t work for us because those that came on didn’t do enough to change things.

“It was a difficult afternoon for us because we knew the stakes were high and we didn’t do enough in the game to deal with the situation.

“We are adrift now. We need a good run at it now – and to win games – but that isn’t going to be easy.”