A long-time Morecambe sponsor has announced it will stop its support of the club amid continuing uncertainty over the club’s future.

Bay Camera and Communications Ltd has been a sponsor and supplier to the Shrimps for the last 16 years.

However, the company has decided enough is enough until there is a change of ownership after another turbulent week at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Staff are still awaiting the remainder of June’s salaries and the club is presently without any company directors in place.

Having told Bond Group Investments it would put the club into administration if it hadn’t sold its shareholding to Panjab Warriors by Wednesday morning, the board then resigned en masse that day when Bond Group said it would start the process of dismissing them instead.

Writing on social media, Bay Camera and Communications Ltd said: “Over the last 16 years we have sponsored the bar behind the home end, board sponsorships, numerous games, ball sponsorship, the giant flag, as well as sponsorship money that is held on account.

“For a small company, this has come at a big cost which we have been happy to do so.

“With the current dealings and shenanigans of the ownership, the non-payments of our good friends – the staff of Morecambe FC – as well as the sacking of the board of directors, our managing director Tim Barbary has made the decision to stop all sponsorship and support of Morecambe Football Club with immediate effect.

“We will not be renewing any maintenance contracts or providing any sponsorship until the club is sold.”