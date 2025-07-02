Morecambe's survival fight has taken another twist Photo: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Morecambe’s owner says he has started the process of dismissing the club board amid a row as to whether the Shrimps will enter administration.

The announcement was made on Wednesday morning, coming after a turbulent Tuesday which saw the board inform Bond Group Investments it would put the club into administration if the owner failed to complete a sale to Panjab Warriors.

Bond Group’s Jason Whittingham has responded, claiming he intends to take back control of the club to avoid administration and address the proportion of June’s wages owed to club staff.

Companies House now lists termination of notice appointments for all five directors: Rod Taylor, Mick Horton, James Wakefield Charlie Appleyard and Graham Howse, who was also the company secretary.

Whittingham said in his statement: “There is no doubt that the Club is in a precarious position and is at a crisis point. We also appreciate the stress this is causing for all connected with Morecambe FC.

“As majority shareholder, we are making every effort to resolve any issues that have arisen and are working to protect the best interests of the Club.

“Bond Group Investments has started the process to dismiss the Board of Directors with immediate effect in order that we can take control over the situation, giving us the required additional time to ensure that the Club has the best chance to avoid Administration.

“We hope the the Board of Directors put the interest of the club before any personal grievances and, during this delicate time of negotiation to save the club, refrain from their propensity of issuing negative statements.”

The directors had given Bond Group deadlines of 4pm and 6pm on Tuesday to sell before another statement said they were ‘stalling for time.’

Whittingham added: “The notion that Bond Group Investments is stalling is not true. Bond Group Investments need to ensure that any transfer of shares, in a sale, is done in a way that holds no recourse for either the Club or Bond Group. The safety of the Club’s future is paramount.

“Our focus today is to work to find solutions to resolve the matter of staff salary and the sale of the Club to avoid administration at all costs.

“The staff, players and management team at the club have all been notified as have the National League. We will be communicating with the Supporters Trust.

“We are deeply sorry for the distress and uncertainty this is causing. Our next communication will be tomorrow morning to confirm the outcome.”