Morecambe’s close season has taken another turn with news that the club has been placed under a registration embargo by the National League.

With the club’s ownership in a state of flux and staff awaiting the remainder of June’s wages, it has now been revealed that the Shrimps have another headache with the new season four weeks away.

It says that Morecambe were placed under such an embargo on Wednesday ‘for non-compliance with League Financial Regulations’.

However, it is yet to be explained as to what caused the embargo to be imposed and what measures the club can take for it to be lifted.

It comes with Morecambe fans awaiting the ‘further announcements’ promised on Thursday by club owner Bond Group Investments after yesterday’s statement claiming agreements would be signed on Wednesday night with a buyer who isn’t Panjab Warriors.

The situation has seen Morecambe and Lunesdale MP Lizzi Collinge, who has criticised Bond Group’s Jason Whittingham over the sale process, publish details of a letter she emailed to him earlier today.

It says: “I have been baffled and saddened by the latest developments in the sale of the club and I am hoping you can answer some questions for me, on behalf of the people of Morecambe.

“When will staff be paid?

“Who is the new buyer and why is this preferable to selling to the Panjab Warriors?

“Have the National League been informed of the new potential buyers? If so, when were they informed?

“When will a new board of directors be appointed?

“I note that events like school leavers’ parties (have) been cancelled due to the lack of payment to staff and suppliers. When will you refund the schools’ costs?

“Finally, a plea for you to communicate directly with the people affected at the club who, on the information I have, are feeling confused and ignored.

“They have poured their heart and soul into our club and deserve better.”