Morecambe Town Council add voice to people registering anger at Morecambe FC’s current situation

Morecambe Town Council have issued a statement about the developments at Morecambe FC over the past few weeks.

Councillor Clark Kent, chairperson of Morecambe Town Council, said on behalf of the town council: “Morecambe Town Council is dismayed at the developments that have taken place at Morecambe Football Club over the past few weeks.

“Having witnessed multiple false dawns over the sale process and the saga showing no sign of coming to an end, the Council feels compelled to add its voice to the chorus of people registering their anger at the current situation.

“We implore Jason Whittingham and Bond Group to complete a sale as soon as possible, that staff be paid, and that our club gets back to playing football.

“We want to take this opportunity to express our solidarity with and sympathy for the staff, players and all associated with the club who are being severely impacted by the decisions being taken.

"It is deeply upsetting to see their wellbeing and livelihoods on the line.

“We also wish to thank our MP Lizzi Collinge, the former board of directors, the Shrimps Trust, the fans of Morecambe FC, and everyone else who has or is pulling every lever available to them to try and achieve a positive outcome and bring an end to this sorry situation.

“To finish on a more positive note, it has been truly heartening to see the people and businesses of Morecambe and Lancaster rally around our beleaguered club, doing whatever they can to help – be that saving children’s parties to offering free food to staff.

“Everyone in the town should be so proud of the community spirit that has been shown over the past few weeks.

"You’ve been an absolute credit to yourselves.”