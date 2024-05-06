Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brannan left the Mazuma Mobile Stadium last week, having agreed to move back as assistant to Stanley boss John Doolan.

Morecambe’s former midfielder and promotion winner had initially returned to the Shrimps last September in the role of first-team and senior professional development coach under Derek Adams.

Ged Brannan left his role as Morecambe boss last week Picture: Ben Roberts/Getty Images

Brannan’s time in charge covered 31 matches on the pitch and enough issues off it to tax the most experienced of bosses; let alone one in his first managerial role.

Speaking to Stanley’s website, Brannan said: “I’ve been up to Morecambe; tough times there and it’s sad what’s happened.

“I had to deal with a lot up at Morecambe but I think I’ve learned a lot since I’ve been away.

“There’s things that’s happened at Morecambe and I had to take it (the job).

“I think I went through quite a lot there; obviously changes in staff, losing points, not getting paid, embargo, so I’m prepared for everything – anything you can throw at me now, it’s easy!”

It all adds up to a hefty in tray for whoever becomes Morecambe’s third boss within the last six months.

A retained list is still to be published with around half the League One and Two clubs having revealed their decisions.