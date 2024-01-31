Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 19-year-old, who was under contract until the summer of 2025, has left for an undisclosed fee plus add-ons after agreeing what Millwall have termed ‘a long-term contract’.

“Adam is a young player with a lot of potential, so we are delighted he has chosen to join Millwall,” Alex Aldridge, Millwall’s director of football operations and recruitment, told their website.

Adam Mayor has left Morecambe for Millwall Picture: Morecambe FC

“He had several clubs interested in signing him.

“He is someone we have been monitoring closely since the start of last season and we feel now is the right time to bring him to the club, to make the step up to the Championship and work under Joe (Edwards, Millwall boss) and our backroom staff.

“There is a lot of further growth and development in Adam and we look forward to seeing him progress over the next few years.”

Mayor spent time as a youngster with Tranmere Rovers and Preston North End before eventually moving to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium in 2020.

He made 67 appearances for the Shrimps, scoring seven times, in a season-and-a-half after being handed his debut by former boss Derek Adams against MK Dons in August 2022.

A number of eye-catching performances brought interest from other clubs and saw him placed on standby for an England U20 training camp, overseen by his new boss, and the U19s earlier this season.

Those call-ups were followed by victory in the Athletic’s Rising Star category at the Armstrong Projects Northwest Football Awards last November.

Mayor saw off the challenge of players including Premier League trio Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Rico Lewis (Manchester City) and Jordan Beyer (Burnley).

A Morecambe statement added: “We appreciate the efforts and thank all of Adam’s coaches who have worked tirelessly with him to aid his development and mould him into the player he is today.

“Everybody at Morecambe Football Club wishes Adam nothing but the very best in his future career.