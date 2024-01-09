Morecambe's loanee winger recalled by Shrewsbury Town
The 20-year-old winger has been recalled by his parent club, Shrewsbury Town, after 31 appearances and two goals for the Shrimps.
A club statement said: “We’d like to place on record our thanks to Tom for all his efforts during his time with the club and we wish him well in his future career.”
Bloxham was one of five season-long loanees to join the club last summer: all of whom have now left within the space of eight days.
Ethan Walker left on Tuesday of last week, followed by James Connolly 24 hours later, while Michael Mellon and Eli King both exited on Monday.
Gwion Edwards and Archie Mair have joined in the last week but it means Morecambe only have 20 senior first-team players – including those presently out injured – ahead of Saturday’s match with Mansfield Town.