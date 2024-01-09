Morecambe have suffered yet another departure from the playing staff with the exit of Tom Bloxham.

The 20-year-old winger has been recalled by his parent club, Shrewsbury Town, after 31 appearances and two goals for the Shrimps.

A club statement said: “We’d like to place on record our thanks to Tom for all his efforts during his time with the club and we wish him well in his future career.”

Morecambe have seen loanee Tom Bloxham recalled by Shrewsbury Town Picture: Morecambe FC

Bloxham was one of five season-long loanees to join the club last summer: all of whom have now left within the space of eight days.