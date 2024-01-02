News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Morecambe loanee departs the Mazuma Mobile Stadium

Morecambe’s January transfer window business has started with the departure of loan forward Ethan Walker.
By Gavin Browne
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 17:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

He had been the club’s 16th summer signing when joining on a season-long loan from Blackburn Rovers at the start of September.

However, Rovers have recalled the 21-year-old and loaned him to Oldham Athletic for the remainder of the campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Walker’s exit comes after 11 appearances and one goal for the Shrimps.

Most Popular
Ethan Walker's loan spell with Morecambe has ended early after he was recalled by Blackburn Rovers Picture: Jack Taylor/Morecambe FCEthan Walker's loan spell with Morecambe has ended early after he was recalled by Blackburn Rovers Picture: Jack Taylor/Morecambe FC
Ethan Walker's loan spell with Morecambe has ended early after he was recalled by Blackburn Rovers Picture: Jack Taylor/Morecambe FC
Read More
Battling back for a point.

That earned Morecambe a point when they drew 2-2 with Swindon Town at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on September 23: Walker’s third game for the club.

Only two of those 11 matches were starts, however, coming in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy ties with Liverpool’s U21s and Barrow AFC.

Announcing the news, a Morecambe statement said: “We’d like to place on record our thanks to Ethan for his efforts while at the club, and we wish him all the best in his career moving forward.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Walker had came through the ranks at Preston North End, becoming the youngest player to feature for them when – aged 16 years and 156 days – he appeared against Aston Villa in December 2018.

That was one of two appearances he made for PNE, having come off the bench in a Carabao Cup win at Bradford City the following August.

He also had loan spells with Altrincham, Stalybridge Celtic, Carlisle United and AFC Fylde before leaving Deepdale in the summer of 2022.

Having been released by North End, Walker penned a two-year deal with Blackburn for whom he has scored seven times in two Premier League 2 seasons for the U21s.

Related topics:MorecambeBlackburn RoversPreston North EndDeepdale