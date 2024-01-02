Morecambe loanee departs the Mazuma Mobile Stadium
He had been the club’s 16th summer signing when joining on a season-long loan from Blackburn Rovers at the start of September.
However, Rovers have recalled the 21-year-old and loaned him to Oldham Athletic for the remainder of the campaign.
Walker’s exit comes after 11 appearances and one goal for the Shrimps.
That earned Morecambe a point when they drew 2-2 with Swindon Town at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on September 23: Walker’s third game for the club.
Only two of those 11 matches were starts, however, coming in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy ties with Liverpool’s U21s and Barrow AFC.
Announcing the news, a Morecambe statement said: “We’d like to place on record our thanks to Ethan for his efforts while at the club, and we wish him all the best in his career moving forward.”
Walker had came through the ranks at Preston North End, becoming the youngest player to feature for them when – aged 16 years and 156 days – he appeared against Aston Villa in December 2018.
That was one of two appearances he made for PNE, having come off the bench in a Carabao Cup win at Bradford City the following August.
He also had loan spells with Altrincham, Stalybridge Celtic, Carlisle United and AFC Fylde before leaving Deepdale in the summer of 2022.
Having been released by North End, Walker penned a two-year deal with Blackburn for whom he has scored seven times in two Premier League 2 seasons for the U21s.