Morecambe began the new year with a battling point in a 2-2 draw with Harrogate Town at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A late goal from Jacob Bedeau earned the Shrimps a deserved point after they were staring a third home defeat in four in the face.

Goals from Jack Muldoon and George Thompson, either side of a superb Jordan Slew strike, had given the visitors the advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game saw both sides struggle to get any head of steam with clear opportunities rare.

Morecambe loanee Michael Mellon Picture: Michael Williamson

Mellon and JJ McKiernan both fired straight at James Belshaw from half-chances with Harrogate's best effort coming from a George Thomson free-kick that curled inches wide.

The telling moment of the half came as the visitors opened the scoring in the 44th minute.

Matty Foulds crossed from the left and, after a goalmouth scramble, Muldoon bundled the loose ball from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite losing McKiernan, Adam Mayor and Mellon to injuries, the Shrimps looked much sharper after the break and pulled a goal back on 57 minutes.

Jordan Slew . (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

Slew took the ball on the left-hand side and cut infield before unleashing a low right-footed drive from 25 yards that beat Belshaw low to his right.

The Shrimps continued to threaten with Slew, Yann Songo'o and Eli King all seeing shots blocked by some desperate Harrogate defending.

As the Shrimps powered forward they were undone on the counter attack. Levi Sutton played the ball out to the right and the cross was coolly dispatched by Thomson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Shrimps, to their credit, fought back bravely and scored a deserved equaliser one minute into added time when Bedeau bundled the loose ball home from a King corner.

Morecambe: A Smith, Senior, Bedeau, Rawson, Tutonda, King, Songo’o (C Smith 90), McKiernan (Taylor 40), Mayor (Bloxham 40), Slew, Mellon (Brown 45). Subs not used: Pedley, Stokes, Davenport.

Harrogate Town: Belshaw, Ramsay, O'Connor, Gibson, Foulds, Falkingham (Sutton 80), Cornelius (Burrell 84), Thomson, Odoh, Muldoon, Folarin (March 84). Subs not used: Mooney, Daly, Sivi, O’Boyle.

Referee: S Mather.