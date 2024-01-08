Midfielder becomes the latest Morecambe loanee to leave
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 21-year-old has headed back to Cardiff City following an impressive first half of the season with the Shrimps.
A Wales U21 international, King had made 24 appearances for Morecambe and scored twice.
Announcing the midfielder’s departure on Monday, a club statement said: “We’d like to place on record our thanks to Eli for his magnificent efforts during his short stint at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium and wish him all the very best in his career going forward.”
King’s exit follows those of Ethan Walker and James Connolly, while Tom Bloxham and top scorer Michael Mellon – who have also enjoyed good seasons so far – may also potentially leave the club.
Morecambe boss Ged Brannan has already made two signings in Gwion Edwards and Archie Mair, with more in line to follow before Saturday’s home clash against high-flying Mansfield Town.
Brannan said: “It’s been busy. I haven’t been off the phone for the past week and there will obviously be comings and goings in the club.
“There is no doubt that some of the lads will be called back because they have been really successful at Morecambe and, when you are successful, you get punished sometimes.
“We have got our eye on a few players and lined up.a few to come in if that is the case.
“I’ll speak to the board and see what is available. They have been behind me all the way and have said they will back me in the transfer market, so I can’t ask for any more from them.”