News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Morecambe land Norwich City keeper on loan

Morecambe have made their second signing of the January transfer window with the arrival of goalkeeper Archie Mair.
By Gavin Browne
Published 5th Jan 2024, 18:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 22-year-old, who has represented Scotland at four age categories up to U21 level, has joined on loan from Norwich City until the end of the season.

With Stuart Moore on the sidelines for a prolonged period because of injury, Mair provides competition for Adam Smith with youngster George Pedley the only other available option.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shrimps’ boss Ged Brannan was delighted to bring in Mair, following on from the midweek signing of Gwion Edwards.

Most Popular
Archie Mair has joined Morecambe on loan Picture: Morecambe FCArchie Mair has joined Morecambe on loan Picture: Morecambe FC
Archie Mair has joined Morecambe on loan Picture: Morecambe FC
Read More
Decisions loom on loanees

“He’s done really well at Notts County and Gateshead,” Brannan said of his latest arrival.

“He’s got great enthusiasm, he’s a good keeper and also plays well with his feet.

“George is someone we can’t speak highly enough of.

“He’s done brilliantly since he’s come into our first-team squad but he’s only a young lad and he’s still learning the game.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is Mair’s second loan move away from Carrow Road this season, having played for Gateshead in the first half of the campaign

Having joined Norwich from Aberdeen in 2019, he also had loan moves to King’s Lynn Town, Lincoln City, Dartford and Notts County, whom he helped gain promotion to the EFL last season.

After being named as a substitute keeper for their play-off final with Chesterfield, Mair was brought on for the penalty shootout and saved two spot-kicks.

Mair said of his move: “It feels really good (to be here), it all came about quite quickly to be honest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I was at Gateshead and, just before the game on the first, I had a call saying I was wanted here at Morecambe – ever since then, it’s all happened quickly.

“I’m hoping to be quite consistent, I’m quite comfortable with the ball at my feet.

“Maybe they (the fans) will look at me and think I’ve a laid-back approach, but that’s just how I play. Hopefully I can pull off a few saves as well!”

However, Mair will be ineligible for Morecambe’s FA Cup involvement this season after playing for Gateshead in their first-round loss at Yeovil Town in November.

Related topics:Norwich CityMorecambeGatesheadScotland