Morecambe loanee recalled by Bristol Rovers
The 22-year-old, who joined the Shrimps on a season-long basis at the end of August, has gone back to the Memorial Stadium amid Rovers’ growing list of injuries.
A Wales U21 international, Connolly made 17 appearances during his time with the club under, firstly, Derek Adams and then Ged Brannan.
He scored twice in that time, netting in Morecambe’s draws against Accrington Stanley and Bradford City.
A club statement said: “We’d like to place our thanks on record to James for his efforts while at the club and wish him well for his future endeavours as he returns to the Bristol Rovers first team.”
It caps a busy 24 hours for the Shrimps who saw another loanee, Ethan Walker, recalled by Blackburn Rovers yesterday.
His departure was offset by the arrival of Gwion Edwards today on a deal until the end of the season.