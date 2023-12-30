Morecambe have announced the impending departure of Greg Strong, the club’s head of recruitment.

A club statement said Strong will be leaving the Mazuma Mobile Stadium after 18 months ‘to pursue an opportunity elsewhere’.

He joined the Shrimps in June 2022 having previously played and worked alongside Derek Adams, the club’s manager at the time

Morecambe CEO Ben Sadler said: “We are naturally disappointed that Greg is moving on to a new opportunity, as he is a top quality colleague and person, but we’re very thankful for the work he has undertaken in the 18 months he has been at the club.

Greg Strong is leaving his role as Morecambe's head of recruitment Picture: Morecambe FC

“Greg is a popular member of the team here and has been a pivotal part of our player recruitment across a number of transfer windows now. We all wish Greg the very best in his new role.

“Our plans for the upcoming January transfer window have already been made and agreed with Ged (Brannan, head coach) and Greg, and we look forward to sharing news on signings throughout the month as and when complete.”

News of Strong’s departure caps a tough 24 hours for the club, coming on the back of Friday’s 5-0 defeat at Notts County.

It also creates an extra headache behind the scenes with manager Ged Brannan’s former role as first-team and senior professional development coach still to be filled, while assistant boss John McMahon has been on leave in recovering from surgery.