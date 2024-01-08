Morecambe see loan striker recalled by Burnley
The Scotland U21 striker has been recalled by his parent club, Burnley, amid speculation of a move higher up the pyramid.
That was triggered by the 20-year-old’s performances for the Shrimps this season, which yielded 15 goals in 27 appearances.
Confirming his departure on Monday afternoon, a club statement said: “Michael leaves Morecambe with our very best wishes and we thank him for all his efforts during his time at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.”
Mellon rejoined the Shrimps during the summer, having seen injury disrupt his first loan spell with the club last season.
He became the second loanee to leave the club on Monday following the departure of Eli King.
With Ethan Walker and James Connolly having left last week, it leaves Tom Bloxham as the sole loanee on the club’s books – and he may yet be recalled by Shrewsbury Town amid their injury issues.