His five-month reign has come to an end with a decision to rejoin Accrington Stanley as assistant to their boss, John Doolan.

Brannan makes the move back after Stanley met the compensation clause within his contract; a switch which had been rumoured leading up towards the season’s conclusion.

Speaking before last weekend’s final game of the season, Brannan addressed the Accrington rumours by highlighting Morecambe’s precarious situation and saying there would come a time when he would have to think what’s best for himself.

Ged Brannan has left his role in charge of Morecambe Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

A club statement on Tuesday afternoon then confirmed the departure of their former player and promotion winner.

Brannan said: “Firstly, I’d like to thank all involved with Morecambe Football Club, from the board to the players, the backroom staff, those working behind the scenes and the fans, for their support during my time at the club.

“It was always a goal of mine to become a first-team manager, so to be able to do that at a club which I hold so close to my heart has been a dream come true.

“Leaving Morecambe has undoubtedly been the hardest decision of my life and one which wasn’t taken lightly, though I feel it is the right time for me and my family to step away.

“I mean every word when I say it truly saddens me to leave, though I don’t see a way in which I could continue given the current situation.

“To be up against what we have been with staffing issues, ownership challenges, the embargo, points deduction and late wages, I couldn’t be prouder of what we have achieved this season.

“In light of these challenges, what has become even more apparent to me over the past seven months is just how special this club is, with excellent support inside and out.

“The fans must stick together more than ever to keep pushing forward.

“I wish everyone involved with Morecambe all the very best moving forward, and I thank you once more for allowing me to manage this great football club.”

Brannan had been brought in last September by former boss Derek Adams to take up the role of first-team and senior professional development coach.

A little more than two days later, he was confirmed as the new man at the helm after agreeing an 18-month deal.

After defeat to Newport County AFC in his first game, Brannan won two out of the next three before a run of one win in seven between late December and the end of January.

In that time, he had to rebuild a squad as all five loanees brought in by Adams departed in addition to Adam Mayor joining Millwall.

Ten players came in as 17 points from 24 left the Shrimps only out of the League Two play-off places on goal difference at the start of March.

That was as good as it got, however, as they lost eight out of the next 10 in eventually finishing 15th.

In all, Brannan took sole charge of 31 league and cup matches, which brought 10 wins, seven draws and 14 defeats.

As for the Shrimps, having only had three managers between the summer of 1994 and October 2019, they are now seeking a third inside half a calendar year.

CEO Ben Sadler said: “I am bitterly disappointed that we find ourselves in a position where we are losing our second manager this season due to circumstances beyond our control.

“Ged is a good man, a top manager, and will no doubt go on to do great things in his career.

“It has been a joy working with him this season and he has made so many positive contributions, club-wide, during his spell here.

“It is devastating to see what is happening at the moment; we continue to do our best to steer the ship through these choppy waters and to a better place, although it is becoming ever more difficult.

