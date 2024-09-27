Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derek Adams has questioned the role of fourth officials as he returns to the dugout for Morecambe’s match with Notts County tomorrow.

Adams picked up two yellow cards in quick succession at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium and subsequently admitted a charge of acting in an improper and/or confrontational manner towards the match officials.

Nevertheless, the Morecambe boss reiterated why he took exception to the officiating two weeks ago.

He said: “It’s one of those things where, if they look at it and look at how the game’s advanced over the years, fourth officials have caused a bigger problem when being on the side of the pitch than being an advantage.

“We can all pick up a numbers board for subs – as we did years ago – but I don’t see it being changed now.

“What was wrong in my instance was the fourth official made his way into my technical area to collect a ball, to return it and put it back into play.

“We can’t do that but the fourth official isn’t supposed to get involved in that either.”

It was the latest in a number of refereeing controversies in matches to have featured Morecambe during the first seven weeks of the season.

Adams’ dismissal came a week after another contentious decision when the Shrimps lost 1-0 in their game at Crewe Alexandra.

The only goal came when referee Scott Simpson awarded a penalty after deeming Yann Songo’o to have held Mickey Demetriou.

Former Premier League official Chris Foy, writing in a column for Sky Sports, judged that ‘the action of holding is neither sustained nor impactful’ and it fell below the threshold for penalising.

Morecambe subsequently contacted the powers that be, who have agreed with the original decision.

“They said it was a penalty,” Adams revealed.

“That’s even though an ex-Premier League referee said it wasn’t, so there’s the inconsistency in decision making that annoys everyone.”