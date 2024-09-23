Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe came from two goals down to earn a battling point against Fleetwood Town at Highbury on Monday evening.

First-half efforts from Ryan Graydon and Ronan Coughlan gave Charlie Adam’s side the lead but the Shrimps hit back with goals from Yann Songo’o and Hallam Hope to earn a share of the spoils in dramatic fashion.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams, who was forced to watch the game from the stands after his sending off against Colchester United, made one change with Ross Millen coming in for the suspended Luke Hendrie.

However, the Shrimps were second best from the start against a home side who created a string of early chances.

Picture: Morecambe FC

Stuart Moore was forced into excellent saves from Danny Mayor and Graydon before Morecambe almost took the lead against the run of play when Jamie Stott headed an Adam Lewis cross against the bar.

The home side hit back though and took the lead in the 34th minute when Mayor swung in a superb cross, which was met by the diving Graydon.

Fleetwood then added a second two minutes into first-half added time, Phoenix Patterson producing a fine defence-splitting pass for Coughlan to nip between defenders and keeper to slide the ball home.

After a poor first half, Adams made four changes at the break with Marcus Dackers, Kayden Harrack, Jordan Slew and David Tutonda all coming on and making a huge difference.

The comeback started on 75 minutes when Songo’o produced an excellent finish to lob the ball over David Harrington after Lewis’ far-post free-kick was headed back into the box.

Five minutes from time, the Shrimps sealed a share of the spoils when Dackers crossed from the right and Hope put the ball over the line with his chest.

Fleetwood Town: Harrington, Wiredu, Bolton, Bennett, Johnston, Bonds, Mayor, (Virtue 57) Patterson (Hunt 73), Coughlan (Harratt 57), Graydon, Helm (Brown 73). Subs not used: Lynch, Odubeko, Hughes.

Morecambe: Moore, Stott, Williams (Tutonda 46), Songo’o, Millen (Hope 78), A Lewis, P Lewis, Macadam (Dackers 46), Jones (Harrack 46), Tollitt, Angol (Slew 46). Subs not used: Burgoyne, Taylor.

Referee: Matthew Corlett.

Attendance: 4,025.