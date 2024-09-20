Morecambe youngster heads out on loan
The defender, who featured for Derek Adams' side in pre-season against Longridge Town, links up with the National League North outfit until 20 October.
Evans began his footballing journey as an 11-year-old at Sunderland before joining the Shrimps five years later.
Having impressed, he signed initially as a scholar before continuing his Boro journey as a third-year scholar during the summer.
This season, the 18-year-old has made four starts in the Youth Alliance North, scoring once in an opening-day draw against Hartlepool United.
Speaking of Evans' loan move, head of academy coaching and former Darlington player Neil Wainwright said: “It’s really pleasing to see Andy go out to Darlington on loan.
“Obviously, I know a lot about the club having played there for many years and it’s a great place to play football.
“It’s an opportunity for him to get some games under his belt and test himself against men in a really tough league.
“The fans are extremely passionate, and it will be a proper football experience for him that
can only help him progress.”
In a statement, the club said: “Everyone at Morecambe Football Club wishes Andy all the very best during his time with Darlington.”