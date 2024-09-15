Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ten-man Morecambe produced a thrilling comeback to earn their first point of the season with an action-packed draw against Colchester United at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

The Shrimps, who saw manager Derek Adams and defender Luke Hendrie sent off in the first half, came from 3-1 down with a late penalty from Callum Jones and a Marcus Dackers strike proving vital.

Adams, sent off for two yellow cards after clashing with the fourth official, made three changes to the side that lost at Crewe with Adam Lewis, Paul Lewis and Ben Tollitt all recalled.

It was Tollitt who gave the Shrimps the lead, scoring their first goal of the league season as he cut in from the left and curled an effort past Matt Macey from the edge of the box.

Marcus Dackers scored Morecambe's equaliser against Colchester United Picture: Morecambe FC

Having seen Adams sent off, Morecambe were reduced to 10 men just before the break when Hendrie was booked for a second time after rashly fouling Owura Edwards.

Colchester took advantage of the extra man immediately as Edwards headed home from the resulting free-kick.

They then took the lead four minutes after the break, Samson Tovide sweeping home the loose ball after Stuart Moore had saved smartly.

Tollitt saw a shot superbly blocked by Ben Goodliffe before the U’s added a third on 64 minutes, Lyle Taylor steaming ahead of Adam Lewis to slot home a cross from the left.

Moore denied Jack Payne, Teddy Bishop and Ellis Iandolo before Anthony Scully hit the bar and Harry Anderson put the rebound over from close range.

That miss seemed to inspire the Shrimps, who saw Kayden Harrack win an 83rd-minute penalty after he was bundled over, with Jones scoring from the spot.

Morecambe continued to apply the pressure and were rewarded on 88 minutes when Dackers’ shot took a wicked deflection to divert the ball past Macey.

Morecambe: Moore, Hendrie, Williams, Songo’o (Harrack 81), A Lewis (Tutonda, 81), Stott, Macadam (Millen 46), Angol (Dackers 61), P Lewis, Tollitt (Slew 70), Jones. Subs not used: Burgoyne, Hope.

Colchester United: Macey, Iandolo, Goodliffe (Anderson 77), Flanagan, Bishop (Read 69), Tovide (Hopper 86), Payne, Egbo, Edwards (Gordon 78), Woodyard, Taylor (Scully 69). Subs not used: Smith, Hunt.

Referee: Geoff Eltringham.

Attendance: 2,754.