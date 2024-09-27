Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derek Adams is preparing to lock horns with some familiar faces as Morecambe seek their first league win of the season tomorrow.

The Shrimps welcome Notts County to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on the back of Monday’s draw at Fleetwood Town.

That made it back-to-back points after starting the season with five straight 1-0 defeats.

Four of those came against teams presently in League Two’s top seven with tomorrow’s visitors also among those clubs.

Jacob Bedeau (right) joined Notts County from Morecambe over the summer Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Having finished 14th last season, County’s summer saw 15 departures and 13 signings to join a squad already containing players including David McGoldrick, Jodi Jones and former Shrimp Dan Crowley.

Those new faces include Jacob Bedeau, who left Morecambe at the end of last season after 117 games for the club, as well as former Sunderland keeper Alex Bass.

“They are a fantastic football club,” Adams said of tomorrow’s visitors.

“Alex Bass, Jacob Bedeau and Dan Crowley are players I’ve managed before, they have McGoldrick up front and an abundance of talent.

“They are trying to get out of the division and have certainly got players who can play.

“Dan came in from the January to the end of the season (2022/23) and was excellent, Jacob was also excellent for us and I had Alex at Bradford City.

“Jacob got a good move to Notts County. Financially, it’s better for him, but it’s not just that; they have everything in place to play at a higher level.”

A positive result tomorrow will move Morecambe off the foot of the table, given the postponement of Accrington Stanley’s match with AFC Wimbledon.

While the league table doesn’t make for positive reading at the moment, Adams reiterated that only seven games have been played so far.

He said: “We need to be better in and around the 18-yard box. Are we delivering the right crosses, picking out the right player, or can we be better in front of goal?

“We’re seven points off the team we played the other night, who are 12th.

“There are a lot of points to play for and we will go on a run where we start to pick up wins.”