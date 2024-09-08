Crewe Alexandra 1 Morecambe 0: It's the same old story for Shrimps

Morecambe suffered their fifth 1-0 league defeat in a row as they went down to Crewe at Gresty Road.

A first-half Kane Hemmings penalty gave the home side the three points as Morecambe failed to get back into the game despite a dominant display after the break.

Boss Derek Adams made one change to the side that lost at Newport last week with Lee Angol coming in for the injured Hallam Hope as the Shrimps searched for that elusive first league win.

The first-half saw few chances as both teams looked edgy.

Marcus Dackers, on loan from Salford, caused Crewe problems. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The first attack of any note came on 15 minutes when defender Rhys Williams did well to head a James Tabiner cross to safety, before Morecambe threatened with a Callum Jones shot from the edge of the area that sailed wide.

Former Morecambe favourite Ryan Cooney lifted the game momentarily with a fine run to the edge of the box before losing possession just as he threatened to shoot.

The decisive moment of the game came four minutes from the break. A deep free-kick from Crewe looked to be going out of play but Jamie Knight-Lebel did well to pull it back into the box and Yann Songo'o was adjudged to pull back Mickey Demetriou, giving Hemmings the opportunity to send Stuart Moore the wrong way from the spot.

Adams made three changes at the break to breathe life into his side and they certainly made an impact.

Adam Lewis was at the centre of most of Morecambe's attacking moments and drilled in an early effort that was just wide of the target.

New loan signing Marcus Dackers also caused Crewe problems and it was his persistence that gave the Shrimps a golden chance to level.

The Salford striker chased down Crewe keeper Filipe Marschall, forcing him into a rushed clearance which gave Luke Hendrie a free sight of goal only for the defender to miss the target from 12 yards out.

As the game opened up Hemmings went close to doubling Crewe's advantage when he broke into the box but fired his effort across the face of goal.

Morecambe hit back again and Angol was denied a leveller on 76 minutes by a superb save from Marschall who tipped away the striker's close range shot and Lewis' follow-up was blocked on the line by Knight-Lebel.

The final stages of the game saw the Shrimps lay siege to the Crewe goal with Lewis twice seeing well struck shots blocked and a claim for a penalty of their own as one of them struck Cooney on the arm.

Unfortunately there was no way through again for the Shrimps as their hunt for a first league goal – and league point – of the season continues.

Crewe: Marschall; Knight-Lebel, Demetriou, Williams; Cooney, Sanders (Holicek, 62), Thomas, Conway (Lankester, 61); Tracey (Bogle, 61), Tabiner (Breckin, 84), Hemmings (Connolly, 75). Subs not used: Booth, Billington.

Booked: Tracey, Williams.

Morecambe: Moore; Hendrie (Millen, 62), Stott, Williams, Tutonda (P Lewis, 46); Jones, Songo’o (Tollitt, 78); Edwards (A Lewis, 46), Macadam, Slew (Dackers, 46); Angol. Subs not used: Burgoyne, Harrack.

Booked: Songo’o, Angol.

Referee: S Simpson.

Attendance: 4,868.