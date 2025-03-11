Morecambe boss Derek Adams says home form is going to be vital in their fight for EFL survival.

Recent home wins over Fleetwood Town, Accrington Stanley and AFC Wimbledon have been important, with the Shrimps having won four of their seven matches at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium since the turn of the year.

In contrast, Adams’ players have lost seven successive away league games: a poor run of results which leaves them in the relegation spots, four points behind Tranmere Rovers after they beat Bromley last Saturday.

Six of Morecambe’s final 10 games are at home, starting with the match against Barrow AFC this Saturday, and Adams has highlighted the importance of these fixtures.

Morecambe midfielder Harvey Macadam is set to be out for the remainder of the season Picture: Morecambe FC

He said: “We have a number of home games that we are going to have to win to keep the pressure on those above us and that could be the difference.

“We did well away from home earlier in the season, but we have found it more difficult recently and we are going to have to win our home games.”

Adams will, however, go into those final 10 games of the season with the prospect of reduced numbers at his disposal.

Harvey Macadam and Paul Lewis both look set to be out until the end of the campaign, while Luke Hendrie – one of the Shrimps’ most consistent performers this season – will see a specialist this week.

David Tutonda will be available again, having served his two-match ban for picking up 10 yellow cards.

One of Morecambe’s recent bright spots has been the form of Lee Angol, who scored his third goal in six matches when netting in last weekend’s loss at MK Dons.

The 30-year-old had put the Shrimps ahead, following on from his winner against AFC Wimbledon last midweek.

“Lee is a talented player,” Adams said.

“He’s scored goals in recent games – and could have scored against Notts County (Morecambe’s 2-0 defeat) as well – and he’s a threat to the opposition.

“Lee shouldn’t be playing where he plays with the ability he has. The problem is that Lee hasn’t kicked on throughout his career but he’s an outstanding player.

“The way that he takes the ball and moves in the one movement, there’s not many people who can do that in this league.”