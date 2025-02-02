​Morecambe 4 Fleetwood 2: Dallas debut ends with double...and three points!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dream debut double from Andy Dallas inspired Morecambe to a fine win over Fleetwood Town at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

The striker, who finally joined the Shrimps on loan from Barnsley on Friday, went straight into the team and made an immediate impact with two superb second-half strikes, playing a huge part in a win that saw the Shrimps move off the foot of the table.

Derek Adams made four changes to the side that lost at Bradford in midweek with Dallas joined by Callum Cooke, Marcus Dackers and Yann Songo'o as the Morecambe boss went on the attack from the start.

The front foot approach almost paid off immediately as Hallam Hope hit the crossbar after only three minutes after creating an opening for himself and moments later Dallas failed to find the target from close range at the far post.

Morecambe goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne made some crucial saves in the win over Fleetwood (photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

But the early dominance was rewarded when Morecambe took the lead from the penalty spot in the 13th minute. Hope's left-wing cross hit the hand of Shaun Rooney and Callum Cooke beat Jay Lynch from the spot for his first Morecambe goal.

Cooke then went close to making it 2-0 with a curling free-kick from 20 yards that beat the wall but hit the outside of the woodwork with Lynch stranded.

Fleetwood came into the game as the break approached with Harry Burgoyne making an excellent save low to his right from a Mark Helm effort only for the visitors to score from the resulting corner, when James Bolton was left free in the box to head home Phoenix Patterson's left-wing delivery.

The start of the second-half belonged to Dallas who scored two superb goals in eight minutes to give the Shrimps a two-goal cushion.

His first came on 52 minutes when he picked up Dackers’ lay-off on the edge of the area and with little warning, drilled a left-foot shot into the bottom right-hand corner of Lynch's goal.

He added a second on the hour when the visitors’ defence failed to cope with Max Taylor's long throw and the ball fell to the back post when Dallas rifled the ball into the roof of the net.

Fleetwood then threw caution to the wind and threatened to spoil the Shrimps’ party. Matty Virtue was denied by an excellent Burgoyne save, before pulling one back after being gifted a tap-in after some shocking Morecambe defending.

Ryan Graydon then had a golden chance to level the scores when played in on goal on 79 minutes, only for Burgoyne to make another big save before the Shrimps sealed the contest as Dackers opened his Morecambe account with a diving header from a superb Adam Lewis cross four minutes from time.

Morecambe: Burgoyne, Hendrie, Taylor, Stott, Tutonda (A Lewis 77), Macadam, Cooke (P Lewis 90), Songo'o. Hope (White 77), Dallas (Edwards, 83), Dackers.

Subs not used: Schofield, Slew, Tollitt.

Fleetwood Town: Lynch, Rooney, Bolton, Potter, Bonds, Graydon, Virtue, Mayor (Cover 57), Hunt, Helm (Neal 68), Patterson (Devonport 57).

Subs not used: Hewitson, Moore, Hughes, Smith.