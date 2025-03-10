Morecambe players gave it their all in Dons defeat

By Derek Quinn
Published 10th Mar 2025, 08:00 BST
Morecambe boss Derek Adams said he could not have asked for any more from his players after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at MK Dons.

The Shrimps suffered yet another loss on their travels, having initially led through Lee Angol’s penalty.

However, goals either side of half-time from Luke Offord and Danilo Orsi eventually sentenced them to defeat.

It was a loss which, combined with Tranmere Rovers’ victory against Bromley, left the Shrimps four points away from safety at the foot of League Two with 10 games to go.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
Nevertheless, Adams felt that his side deserved something from the game against one of the league’s big spenders.

He said: “I thought it was an excellent performance, the way we pressed them all over the pitch and made them make mistakes was excellent.

“We nearly got in a few times from it and they had five chances to our three.

“They had a lot of possession but that is what they do. They are a big club, with three times the budget we have, and we worked ever so hard and I can’t ask for any more from my players.

“They gave their best and they were unfortunate not to go further ahead, but we came up against a side full of talented players who shouldn’t be where they are in the league but – for one reason or another – have been struggling.

“To come here and compete like we did and show the effort and desire we did shows what we have got.”

