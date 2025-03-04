A first-half goal from Lee Angol gave Morecambe a vital three points against AFC Wimbledon at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angol volleyed home a Yann Songo’o lay-off from close range after 20 minutes to give the Shrimps a much-needed win as they followed up their miserable performance at Gillingham with an excellent display.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams made four changes to the side that performed so poorly at Gillingham with recalls for Adam Lewis, Paul Lewis, Gwion Edwards and Ged Garner.

Callum Cooke, Andy Dallas and Marcus Dackers dropped to the bench with David Tutonda sitting out the first of his two-match ban for picking up 10 yellow cards.

Lee Angol gave Morecambe the lead on Tuesday evening Picture: Morecambe FC

Wimbledon started the game on the front foot, Alistair Smith testing Harry Burgoyne with a shot before heading Josh Neufville’s cross wide from close range.

Morecambe came into it with Paul Lewis volleying just wide from Luke Hendrie’s cross before Angol opened the scoring.

He found the net with a far post volley after Songo’o had headed an Adam Lewis cross back into the danger area.

The home side continued to look dangerous with Garner heading wide from two more Adam Lewis crosses.

Wimbledon were also thankful to Neufville for some fine defending to stop the ball from reaching Angol, who was again lurking at the far post.

The second half saw Burgoyne make two regulation saves from Neufville and Joe Pigott, while the Shrimps continued to look dangerous with Angol and Tom White both firing over.

Morecambe went close to doubling their advantage when Adam Lewis came within a whisker of converting Garner’s cross and, as the visitors pushed bodies forward, the Shrimps went close to taking advantage.

Edwards blazed over after creating an opening for himself but, although the second goal didn’t come, the Shrimps’ defence stayed solid and kept a confidence-boosting clean sheet.

Morecambe: Burgoyne, Hendrie (Millen 59), Stott, Taylor, A Lewis, Songo’o, P Lewis (White 38), Edwards, Macadam (Cooke 81), Garner (Dallas 81), Angol (Dackers 81). Subs not used: Slew, Tollitt.

AFC Wimbledon: Goodman, Neufville, J Lewis, Johnson, Hutchinson, Furlong (Sasu 65), Reeves, Maycock (Browne 65), Kelly (Bugiel 76), Smith (Tilley 84), Pigott (Stevens 65). Subs not used: Ward, Ogundere.

Referee: Adam Herczeg.

Attendance: 2,448.