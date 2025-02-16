​Morecambe 2, Accrington Stanley 0: Shrimps’ crucial derby win boosts survival bid

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two second-half goals from Lee Angol and Ged Garner gave the Shrimps the win that saw them close the gap on Tranmere at the bottom end of the table but also saw them move closer to Stanley in their quest for survival.

Boss Derek Adams made one change to the side that lost at Notts County with Adam Lewis coming in for Dsvid Tutonda at left back in a game that began at a ferocious pace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With three minutes gone Andy Dallas forced Billy Crellin into a reflex save with a well struck shot from just inside the area and moments later Accrington had a golden chance to open the scoring when Tyler Walton was played through on goal but denied by a great save from Ryan Schofield. Gwion Edwards tried his luck from distance with a shot that was easily gathered by Crellin before Stanley, with Shaun Whalley pulling the strings, looked the more dangerous. Walton was denied by the crossbar from a dipping far post volley and Luke Hendrie had to produce a goal saving intervention as Whalley looked set to pounce on Walton's far post cross.

Morecambe's Ged Garner celebrates his goal against Accrington Stanley (photo: Morecambe FC)

After a period on the back foot the Shrimps ended the half on top with Crellin called into action again to keep out a Callum Cooke shot which took a deflection through a crowd of players.

The first goal always looked like it would be crucial and it fell to Morecambe in the 54th minute. A deep Hendrie cross caught out the Stanley defence and Angol took full advantage of their hesitation to sneak in at the back post and head the ball past Crellin.

Stanley almost provided a quick response when Whalley headed a left wing cross narrowly wide and they maintained the pressure with Shrimps' defenders Max Taylor, Jamie Stott and Rhys Williams all producing vital blocks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those moments proved vital as the Shrimps sealed the points two minutes from time when Garner received the ball in the area and turned sharply to drill in a shot that squirmed under Crellin and into the back of the net to spark the celebrations and secure the points.

Morecambe: Schofield, Hendrie, Taylor, A Lewis (Tutonda 81), Williams, Edwards (Dackers 76), Macadam, P Lewis, Cooke (Songo'o 81), Angol (Stott 70), Dallas (Garner 76). Subs not used: Burgoyne, Tollitt.

Accrington Stanley: Crelin, Love (Brown 87), Coyle (Grant 62), Whalley, Woods (Hunter 83), Henderson (Mooney 83), Ward, Matthews, Walton (Caton 62), Aljofree, Conneely. Subs not used: Kelly, O'Brien.

Bookings: Walton, Love, Henderson.

Attendance: 3,473.

Ref: A Davies.