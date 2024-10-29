Morecambe have responded to supporter concerns regarding the stewarding of last Saturday’s match against Chesterfield at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

It was claimed on social media over the weekend that balloons had been confiscated and fans aged under 16 were searched without prior consent.

In response to the allegations, Shrimps co-chairman Rod Taylor said on social media that the board hadn’t instructed any search of under-16s, nor the confiscation of balloons.

He also added that an investigation into the claims would be carried out, a position reiterated by a club statement on Monday afternoon.

That said: “Morecambe Football Club has received a number of concerns about several incidents that reportedly took place at the club’s game against Chesterfield at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Saturday.

“The club’s board of directors is aware of the concerns and has today instructed the HR & Safeguarding team to investigate these matters fully.

“If you have any information or concerns related to Saturday’s game, please report them directly to our safeguarding team at [email protected].

“As a board of directors, we are fully committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all fans, players and staff, and your input will help us uphold the high standards of safety and integrity we value at Morecambe FC.

“Our fans are at the heart of everything we do at the club, and we promise we will act on any findings to ensure supporters have the best experience possible.”