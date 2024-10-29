Derek Adams hopes to see Morecambe progress in the FA Cup this weekend, in an effort to gain much-needed confidence and a possible cash injection into his squad.

With the club’s ongoing takeover saga leading to increasing frustration, it means Adams is no clearer about whether he will have funds to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window.

There is £45,000 prize money available to the winners of Saturday’s clash at Vanarama National League South side Worthing, with the losers taking away £15,000.

Victory on Saturday also brings a place in round two, where there is a minimum of £20,000 on offer.

Morecambe reached round three of the FA Cup last season when they lost at Swansea City Picture: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

That could make a huge difference to Adams’ plans, on top of the money earned by the club’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy performances this season.

Victories in both group stage games against Wigan Athletic and Nottingham Forest’s U21s were worth £10,000 each, on top of the £20,000 participation fee.

Adams said: “We have taken in about £45,000 in prize money so far this season and we will have to wait and see if we get any of that.

“At the moment we don’t have anything for January just now.

“That is up to the board and the owner (Jason Whittingham) but, in the meantime, we have to do all we can to bring in income and a good cup run will really help in that.

“It will help our turnover, which is so important in terms of the financial rules as clubs can only spend a percentage of their turnover – and cup runs are one of the best ways of doing that.”

The Shrimps go into Saturday’s cup tie on the back of three appearances in the third round during the last four seasons.

While they have a free midweek in order to prepare for this weekend, Worthing play again this evening when they travel to Bath City in National League South.

They do so after three wins in their last four league matches, a run which leaves them eighth in the table.

The only game they failed to win in that time was last Tuesday’s 2-1 loss against a Torquay United team managed by Paul Wotton, Adams’ former assistant at Plymouth Argyle.