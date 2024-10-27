Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe manager Derek Adams says individual errors are ‘killing’ his side’s hopes of progressing up the League Two table.

The Shrimps suffered a 5-2 defeat against Chesterfield at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Saturday.

It was their third loss in a row and ended a week where they conceded 11 goals in that run of matches.

There was plenty to admire again from Adams’ players as they had the better of the first period against the highly-fancied Spireites, Ben Tollitt cancelling out Dilan Markanday’s deflected opener.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Having fallen behind to another deflection via Darren Oldaker’s free-kick, Morecambe levelled for a second time through Tom Naylor’s own goal.

However, it was a poor final 15 minutes that proved costly as the visitors left with three points thanks to goals from substitutes James Berry, Armando Dobra and Jamie Grimes.

Adams said: “We were on top in the first half and created a number of good chances – but didn’t take them.

“Unfortunately that has been our problem all season as we have not taken these big opportunities when they come along.

“At 2-2, I thought we were back in the game, but we allowed them to score a third and they went on from there.

“It was so disappointing because there were lots of positives but we made so many individual errors, it was frightening.

“Tactically we were excellent. It’s not like teams are passing through us, it’s not like teams are killing us – it is individual mistakes that are killing us.”