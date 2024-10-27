Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe slipped to their heaviest defeat of the season as three late second-half goals gave Chesterfield victory at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Having battled back to level Saturday’s game at 2-2 after an hour, the Shrimps saw the strength of Chesterfield’s squad come through.

Three substitutes – James Berry, Armando Dobra and Jamie Grimes – all scored as Morecambe stayed rooted to the foot of League Two.

They went behind after just eight minutes when Blackburn Rovers loanee Dilan Markanday’s shot deflected off Tom White and looped over Stuart Moore.

Ben Tollitt scored a sixth goal in his last 10 appearances for Morecambe Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

The Shrimps were level just two minutes later as Adam Lewis curled in a dangerous free-kick and Ben Tollitt beat his marker to head past Max Thompson.

From there, Morecambe were the better side before the break.

Marcus Dackers went through on goal and hit the side netting before shanking wide from a great opening, while David Tutonda volleyed another effort wide.

The Shrimps’ dominance saw Chesterfield boss Paul Cook make two substitutions at the break to change his side’s fortunes.

It paid off almost immediately as Darren Oldaker’s 47th-minute free-kick from the edge of the box took a deflection off the Morecambe wall before beating Moore.

Again, though, the Shrimps came back to level as another excellent Lewis cross from the left was turned into his own goal by Tom Naylor.

Nevertheless, the Spireites regained the advantage 15 minutes from time as Morecambe dropped their guard.

Berry was allowed to cut in from the left and curled a neat effort into the bottom left-hand corner of Moore’s goal.

From there, the Shrimps looked ragged and were hit again when a simple long ball caught them out and Dobra was free to run on goal and slot home.

A miserable week was compounded in the last minute as Grimes headed in a deep corner to make it 11 goals conceded in three games.

Morecambe: Moore, Hendrie, Lewis, White, Stott, Macadam, Williams, Tollitt, Dackers, Tutonda, Jones (Edwards 80). Subs not used: Burgoyne, Taylor, Hope, Harrack, Brown, Millen.

Chesterfield: Thompson, Naylor, Araujo (Grimes 46), Mandeville, Oldaker, Colclough (Berry 65), Gordon, Daley-Campbell (Dobra 46), Markanday (Banks 80), Metcalfe, Madden (Grigg 66). Subs not used: Rinaldo, Jacobs.

Referee: Tom Reeves.

Attendance: 3,666.