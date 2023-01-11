Morecambe defender becomes the latest January departure
Former Morecambe captain Anthony O’Connor has become the third player to leave the club during this month’s transfer window.
The central defender has had his contract with the Shrimps cancelled by mutual consent, leaving the 30-year-old free to complete a move to Harrogate Town.
The Irishman follows Ousmane Fane and Dylan Connolly in departing the Mazuma Stadium within the last week as boss Derek Adams overhauls his squad.
O’Connor was into the last six months of the two-year deal he signed when becoming one of the club’s 18 summer arrivals following promotion at the end of the 2020/21 League Two season.
He also became club captain after Sam Lavelle joined Charlton Athletic on the final day of the summer transfer window in 2021.
A former Republic of Ireland U21 international, O’Connor made 46 appearances for Morecambe last season; though only seven of those came after Adams returned in February following Stephen Robinson’s departure.
He netted four times in 2021/22, most famously in the FA Cup tie at Tottenham Hotspur, as well as in the league victory against Wycombe Wanderers and draw with Charlton.
His appearances have been more sporadic this season, featuring only 16 times, with the last of those – the 2-1 defeat at Plymouth Argyle on December 17 – bringing his only goal of the campaign.
With Jacob Bedeau, Ryan Delaney, Farrend Rawson and Dynel Simeu seemingly ahead of O’Connor in the pecking order, he departs after playing a total of 62 matches and scoring five goals.
A Shrimps statement said: “The club thanks Anthony for all of his efforts and wishes him well for the future.”