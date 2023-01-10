The 25-year-old has most recently been playing for Dutch club Willem II, whom he joined for a second time in February 2022.

Crowley initially came through Aston Villa’s Academy before joining Arsenal at the age of 15 and then signing his first professional deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A regular for Arsenal’s U18s and U23s, Crowley spent time on loan with Barnsley, Oxford United and Go Ahead Eagles – another Netherlands-based club – before joining Willem II for the first time in 2017.

Daniel Crowley has joined the Shrimps until the end of the season, subject to international clearance Picture: Morecambe FC

After a loan spell with SC Cambuur, he returned to Willem II and helped them reach the KNVB Cup Final against Ajax in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He returned to England that summer, joining Birmingham City for a reported initial fee of £700,000.

Having fallen out of favour, Crowley moved to Hull City on loan in early 2021 before departing Birmingham at the end of that season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A short-term deal with Cheltenham Town followed, featuring in their 3-1 win against the Shrimps in October 2021, before returning to the Netherlands at the start of last year.

Speaking of his Morecambe move, Crowley said: “I’m really happy to be here and can’t wait to get started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve watched a fair bit of Morecambe over the past few weeks, and the team looks to be full of confidence and picking up some good results.

“Hopefully, as a team, we can really push on further between now and the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve missed English football, having spent the last year out in Holland.

“There’s nothing quite like playing at 3pm on a Saturday, so to be back in English football and playing for Morecambe is something I’m really looking forward to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shrimps’ boss Derek Adams added: “Dan is a really talented player and is someone we are really pleased to have here.

“He can play as a number 10, a midfield player or out wide, and he brings a real ability to open up defences and create assists and score goals from various positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad