The Shrimps’ 2-1 win over Cheltenham Town last Saturday made it three wins from three for the first time since 2021.

It also lifted them out of the League One relegation zone with Adams hoping for more success when they travel to struggling Cambridge United on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morecambe's weekend win lifted them out of the League One relegation zone Picture: Jack Taylor

The club had responded with a statement of its own, though Johal was again present at the Mazuma Stadium last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about the club’s update, Adams said: “I think the statement is a good one and keeps the fans in the loop.

“It is important we concentrate on the football and prepare for Cambridge this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the end of the day, we are trying to be better than our financial position is – which is at the bottom of the league – and that is all you can ask from the players and the management team

“We have seen our players make great strides and seen the togetherness of the squad in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cambridge are another team in and around us, so Saturday is another big game for us and another three points would make a huge difference again.”

With the transfer window now open, Adams insists that the current finances mean it will be ‘one in and one out’ until he is told otherwise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ousmane Fane and Dylan Connolly have both left the club in the last week.

Adams has, however, brought in 20-year-old Southampton central defender Dynel Simeu on loan until the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another addition is expected to join the ranks this week, following in the footsteps of Simeu who was an unused substitute against Cheltenham.

Simeu, who adds to Adams’ options at the back, has yet to feature in League One but has played in the Papa Johns Trophy for Chelsea and Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad