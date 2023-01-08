Morecambe 2, Cheltenham 1: Historic third win on spin for Shrimps

Goals from Jensen Weir and Kieran Phillips made it three wins from three for the Shrimps for the first time since being promoted to League One and sealed a win that lifted them out of the relegation zone.

The Shrimps were quick out of the blocks and Liam Shaw drilled a shot over the bar before they took the lead on 20 minute.

The Shrimps caught out the Robins with a superb counter attack that took them to the edge of the area. Weir played in Phillips but instead of shooting the striker played a clever ball back into the path of Weir who produced a fine finish.

Morecambe manager, Derek Adams (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

Phillips went close to a sensational second on 35 minutes when he produced a superb overhead kick from Ryan Delaney's cross that forced an excellent save by Luke Southwood.

The Shrimps then looked to be denied a penalty when Caleb Watts was bundled over in the box and moments later the Robins levelled. A Morecambe corner was cleared long and Alfie May outsprinted his man to create the angle and slot the ball into the bottom left hand corner of Connor Ripley's goal.

The Shrimps' disappointment did not last long however as they went ahead for a second time two minutes after the break. Another slick counter attack caught Cheltenham out and Phillips was able to stroke home Ryan Cooney's cross at the second attempt.

Adams's side had to show their resilience from there as Ryan Broom and Liam Sercombe sent efforts from distance wide and Broom forced Ripley into a save at his near post before Morecambe almost added a third when Sean Long struck the foot of his own post as he cleared the loose ball in his own area.

Morecambe: Ripley, Gibson, Rawson, Delaney (rep Love 69), Weir, Bedeau, Watts (rep Hunter 81), Shaw, Cooney, Phillips (rep Gnahoua 90), Mayor.

Subs not used: Smith, Connolly, O'Connor, Simeu.

Cheltenham Town: Southwood, Long, Taylor, Bradbury (rep Perry 61), Jackson (repOlayinka 85), Ferry (rep Williams 79), Sercombe, Bonds (rep Norton 61), Broom, May, Nlundulu (rep Brown, 61).

Subs not used: Macdonald, Barkers

Attendance: 4,677