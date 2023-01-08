The 27-year-old wide man has cancelled the remainder of his contract with the Shrimps by mutual consent.

Connolly was Morecambe’s fifth signing of the January transfer window a year ago, penning an 18-month deal after leaving Northampton Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His arrival had been second time lucky for then Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson, who had tried to sign Connolly in the summer of 2021.

Dylan Connolly has departed the Shrimps Picture: Ian Lyon

The Irishman made 43 appearances in all for Morecambe, scoring once; a penalty in the 4-1 defeat at Wigan Athletic last March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announcing Connolly’s departure, a club statement said: “Morecambe FC would like to thank Dylan for all of his efforts, and wish him well for the future.”

He is the second player to depart the club after the opening of the winter transfer window last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad