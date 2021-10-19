Cheltenham Town 3 Morecambe 1: Further away day woe for the Shrimps

Two second-half goals from on-loan Swansea City striker Kyle Joseph earned Cheltenham Town victory after Adam Phillips had cancelled out Liam Sercombe’s opener.

Cheltenham started the game on the front foot and almost took an early lead when Matty Pollock flicked on Stacy Long’s throw and Kyle Vassell saw his close-range effort cleared off the line.

Three minutes later, Michael Duff’s side threatened again when Joseph was played in on goal, only to see his effort superbly saved by the returning Jokull Andresson.

Adam Phillips had put Morecambe on level terms

The pressure paid off as the home side took the lead in the 26th minute through Sercombe, who scored his first goal of the season after latching on to Pollock’s nod down.

After a slow start, the Shrimps began to claw their way back into the game and levelled on 37 minutes.

Home keeper Scott Flinders picked up a back pass, which led to an indirect free-kick for the Shrimps inside the penalty area.

They took full advantage as Greg Leigh touched the ball sideways for Phillips to put Morecambe back in the game.

The Shrimps then went close to taking the lead on the stroke of half-time when Leigh headed against the outside of the post from close range.

Morecambe started the second half well with Cole Stockton seeing an effort chalked off for offside and Jonah Ayunga placing a chance wide.

The home side hit back, and after Sercombe went close, they took the lead for the second time on 65 minutes when Joseph scored with an excellent finish.

Three minutes later, Joseph added his second and Cheltenham’s third as he curled an effort in off the post.

With five minutes of the game remaining, Andresson denied the Robins a fourth with a fantastic save from Sercombe’s effort that looked set for the top corner.

Cheltenham Town: Flinders, Long, Pollock, Blair, Hussey, Thomas, Chapman, Sercombe, Crowley (Barkers 79), Vassell (Norton 83), Joseph (May 90). Subs not used: Evans, Freestone, Williams, Horton.

Morecambe: Andresson, Delaney, O’Connor, Wootton (McDonald 71), Leigh, Gibson (Cooney 64), Diagouraga (Gnahoua 71), Phillips, McLoughlin, Ayunga, Stockton. Subs not used: Letheren, Jones, Mensah, McLaughlin.

Referee: Ben Speedie.

Attendance: 2,909.