The 29-year-old has left the club after his contract was cancelled by mutual consent.

He joined the club 12 months ago on what was described at the time as a ‘short-term’ deal, though he was one of the players to remain under contract for 2022/23 when the Shrimps’ retained list was published last May.

Ousmane Fane has left Morecambe Picture: Ian Lyon

A club statement said: “The Shrimps would like to thank Ousmane for his efforts, and wish him well for the future.”

The Frenchman’s move had seen him link up with former Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson following their time together at Oldham Athletic.

Fane made his debut in January last year as Morecambe defeated Wycombe Wanderers 3-2 at the Mazuma Stadium; the first of 12 appearances last season.