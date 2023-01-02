Two goals apiece from loanees Kieran Phillips and Caleb Watts, as well as an eighth of the season for Jensen Weir, saw the Shrimps pick up a second successive win on New Year’s Day to help their push for safety in League One.

Victory moved them off the foot of the table, one point behind fifth-bottom Accrington Stanley who travel to Derby County this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adams said: “It was a terrific win, a fantastic performance and a fully deserved scoreline.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams had plenty to smile about on New Year's Day Picture: Jack Taylor

“There have been a lot of games this year here where we missed a lot of chances to win games but we took those chances today and, in many ways, that was a result that was coming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have had a lot of games this season where we haven’t picked up the points our performances have deserved and we should be in a much healthier position than we are in – but the players have shown over the last two games that they can definitely compete at this level.

“We are now six unbeaten at home and the game management and tactical nous was fantastic today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We knew Burton would hold a high line. We showed the players that as we prepared for the game and they took full advantage.