Former Morecambe FC goalkeeper who was 'larger than life' character dies aged 84

Lance played in the league for Aldershot between 1962 and 1963 whilst serving in the army, before joining Barrow in July 1964.The Bristol-born 'keeper then signed for Morecambe in the summer of 1966, after impressing whilst playing for Barrow Reserves against the Shrimps in the Lancashire Combination League.Regarded as one of the Club’s best ever goalkeepers and a real favourite with the long standing supporters, Lance was a giant of a stopper at 6ft 2in tall.

He played in championship-winning teams under manager Ken Waterhouse in both the 1966/1967 season and in the 1967/68 season.He was in the Morecambe team in 1968 that was the first non-league side to win the Lancashire Senior Cup, beating Burnley 2-1 in the final held at Christie Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also won a Lancashire Junior Cup winners' medal and a Combination Cup final whilst at Morecambe.

Former Morecambe FC goalkeeper Lance Millard has died aged 84. Picture from Morecambe FC.

Lance left the Shrimps at the end of the inaugural season of the Northern Premier League in May 1969.Les Taylor, from the Shrimps' Former Players Association, said: “We would firstly like to pass on our condolences to Lance's family and friends.“Whilst I did not know Lance personally, I do know that he was a larger than life character who had a presence both on and off the field and that more qualified people than me would have a good number of tales to tell.“Although Morecambe FC can boast of many good goalkeepers over the years, Lance was certainly one of the best and a true Morecambe FC legend.”