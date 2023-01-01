Morecambe hit five against Burton Albion

Two goals apiece from Kieran Phillips and Caleb Watts, and an eight goal of the campaign from Jensen Weir, gave Derek Adams' side another much-needed three points with a second successive home win to move them off the bottom of the League One table.

Adams made one change to the side that beat Accrington, with Adam Mayor back in the side for the injured Max Melbourne, and the Shrimps started where they left off in midweek.

Morecambe took the lead in the 32nd minute. A long ball forward caught out the Burton defence and although Cole Stockton's original shot was blocked, the ball fell neatly for Phillips to poke the ball home from close range.

Kieran Phillips of Morecambe (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The visitors hit back with skipper John Brayford unlucky to see a dipping volley from the edge of the box beat Connor Ripley but hit the top of the crossbar.

And to make matters worse for the Brewers, the Shrimps added a second in first-half injury time.

Again it was a simple long ball forward that caught out the Burton defence and although keeper Ben Garratt beat Stockton to the ball, his clearance found Weir who kept his cool to place the ball into the empty net from 25 yards out.

The Shrimps started the second half as they ended the first with first-half substitute Watts adding a goal with a close range finish on 51 minutes.

Three minutes later Morecambe scored a fourth as Phillips broke free of the Burton defence again and beat Garrett with a neat finish.

Garrett denied Morecambe a fifth with a superb save from Watts as he was put through on goal again.

Watts was not to be denied for long, however, as he scored Morecambe's fifth with another break from midfield which ended with a neat, low finish past the stranded Garratt.

Watts had a golden chance to claim a hat-trick when found in the box by Arthur Gnahoua but he blazed over from close range.

MORECAMBE: Ripley, Rawson, Bedeau, Delaney, Cooney, Shaw, Weir (Love 80), Gibson, Mayor (Connolly 85), Stockton (rep Watts 46), Phillips (Gnahoua 74). Subs not used: Smith, Fane, O'Connor.

BURTON: Garratt, Brayford, Mariappa (Dodoo 77), Ndaba (Smith 46), Hamer, Taylor, Oshilaja, Onyango (Carayol 57), Borthwick-Jackson, Kamwa (Keillor-Dunn 64), Adeboyejo. Subs not used: Sinisalo, Powell, Mancienne.

Ref: A Backhouse.