Tottenham Hotspur 3 Morecambe 1: Late goals end the Shrimps' dream of causing an FA Cup shock

On one of the biggest days in the club’s history, the Shrimps produced a display full of grit and determination to lead the Premier League giants before Antonio Conte’s team hit three goals in the final 15 minutes.

Morecambe, who had Diarmuid O’Carroll in charge with manager Stephen Robinson absent after testing positive for Covid-19, named new signings Trevor Carson and Jacob Bedeau in their side.

They were soon on the back foot as Tanguy Ndombole saw an effort superbly blocked by Anthony O’Connor.

From there, Spurs had plenty of possession but struggled to find their way past the Morecambe defence.

Giovani Lo Celso saw a weak free-kick easily saved by Carson and Matt Doherty bundled the ball against the outside of the far post but Morecambe also looked a threat going forward.

That threat turned into the opening goal of the game when O’Connor volleyed an Alfie McCalmont corner past Pierluigi Gollini from close range.

Anthony O'Connor had given Morecambe the lead

At the other end, Carson made two standard saves from Lo Celso and Doherty as the Shrimps kept the home side at bay pretty easily in the first half.

Spurs stepped up the pace in the second period but, again, Morecambe defended solidly with the only effort of note being a clever flick from Dele Alli that was superbly tipped over by Carson.

Ryan Sessegnon missed a golden opportunity when he failed to find the target when through on goal on 62 minutes.

As the home fans became more frustrated, Conte brought on Lucas Moura and Harry Kane to give his side a boost.

Their introduction paid dividends as they were level on 75 minutes.

Ryan Cooney gave away a soft free-kick and Harry Winks curled in a cross which dipped sharply over Carson and into the top left-hand corner.

Ten minutes later, Spurs took the lead when Ryan McLaughlin lost possession on the halfway line.

Moura took full advantage to run on goal, round Carson and slip the ball into the empty net.

Two minutes later, Kane added a third when he turned sharply in the box to beat Carson and seal the tie.

Tottenham Hotspur: Collini, Doherty, Davies, Roddon, Tanganga, Sessengon, Lo Celso, Winks, Ndombole (Moura 69), Gill (Skipp 69), Alli (Kane 69). Subs not used: Lloris, Hojberg, Sanchez, Paskotsi.

Morecambe: Carson, McLoughlin, O'Connor, Bedeau (Gibson 65), Leigh, Cooney (Wildig 77), McLaughlin, McAlmont, Diagouraga (Jones 77), Ayunga (Obika 59), Stockton. Subs not used: Letheren, McDonald, Delaney, Mensah, Gnahoua.

Referee: John Brooks.

Attendance: 40,310.