Morecambe boss to miss Tottenham Hotspur FA Cup tie after positive Covid-19 test
A positive Covid-19 result means Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson will miss out on a return to Tottenham Hotspur.
Robinson had been due to lead his present employers at the club where he began his career as a professional.
Announcing the news this morning, a club statement said: “Manager Stephen Robinson will miss our Emirates FA Cup trip to Tottenham Hotspur after testing positive for Covid-19.
“The Shrimps boss is self-isolating in line with Government guidelines and assistant manager Diarmuid O’Carroll will take charge of the team at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.”
Read More
For their part, Tottenham have confirmed Son Heung-Min has been ruled out until the end of the month with a muscle injury sustained against Chelsea in midweek.
However, Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has revealed club record signing Tanguy Ndombele is likely to feature against the Shrimps.
Conte had barely used Ndombele in the first two months of his time in charge but has said he is likely to play tomorrow.
“Tanguy is showing a good commitment, a good attitude in training sessions,” Conte said.
“He has had an opportunity, a chance against Liverpool and then the second half against Chelsea. Probably he could play on Sunday in the FA Cup.
“I think every game is a good opportunity for every player that is not playing so much in the last period to show me that they deserve more consideration.”
Tomorrow’s match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 2pm.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking here