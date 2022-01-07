Pranks, cash handouts and an unexpected reunion: Morecambe boss lifts the lid on training alongside Paul Gascoigne

The Shrimps face Robinson’s first club in the FA Cup third round (2pm), more than 30 years after the manager signed terms at White Hart Lane.

Having travelled back and forth from Northern Ireland to North London as a youngster, Robinson signed terms with Spurs just after they won the 1991 FA Cup.

The club boasted players including Gary Lineker and Gary Mabbutt but an injury meant Robinson encountered English football’s biggest name of the time.

Gascoigne was recovering from the knee injury he sustained against Nottingham Forest at Wembley and Robinson gained first-hand experience of life with the midfielder.

He explained: “I was injured when I signed. I had a back injury, so I did my rehab with Gazza.

“We used to be based at Mill Hill and we went up and down to the gyms, the swimming pools and did all our rehab together.

“They were lively recovery sessions. Steve Sedgley, John Moncur and Gazza all in one treatment room, it was a dangerous place to be - a few boys got locked in skips.

“There are memories, which are fantastic, that you never forget.

“I’m not sure Gazza spoke seriously for more than 10 seconds but he would stay for hours practicing, and when he was coming back, you couldn't get him off the training pitch.

“Mostly it was the attitude. Gazza’s work ethic was incredible and people didn’t see that.”

Gascoigne’s antics led to him memorably being labelled ‘daft as a brush’ by former England boss Sir Bobby Robson.

At the same time, there are also plenty of other stories outlining his generosity towards others.

It’s a theme Robinson took up, remembering one particular day when it was the club’s younger players who benefited.

The manager said: “He drives in one day - and we were on £29.50 a week - and he’s throwing £50 and £20 notes out of the window at us!

“There was a proper scramble. Me and Sol Campbell were fighting for a £20 note!

“Years later when Gazza was at Boston, Luton played them in the League Cup and he came into the dressing room because he remembered me.

“It’s brilliant to see him in better health. A fantastic guy and a superstar of a footballer.”

“He was very generous, very kind-hearted. I think people forget that sometimes, he was just a very generous guy.”